MP logs 1,572 new COVID-19 cases; active tally now 5,038; 25 BSF personnel infected in Indore

By PTI

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,99,287 on Saturday with the detection of 1,572 new cases, while the recovery count stood at 7,83,713 after 166 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,536, he said, adding that the state was now left with an active tally of 5,038.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, saw 618 and 347 cases getting added to their respective tallies in the past 24 hours, he added.

With 74,088 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,42,19,693, the official added.

A government release said 10,55,69,662 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,21,919 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,99,287 new cases 1572, death toll 10,536, recovered 7,83,713, active cases 5,038, number of tests so far 2,42,19,693.

At least 25 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were among the 618 new coronavirus cases reported in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

"During the last 24 hours, 618 new patients of COVID-19 including 25 BSF personnel were found in Indore. They are asymptomatic," said Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya.

The CMHO said that the infected BSF personnel have been isolated in a COVID-19 care centre and their health is fine.

Saitya further said that this care centre can accommodate 1,200 COVID-19 patients while hospitals in the city have a capacity of 10,000 beds.

He added that most of the patients are recovering without hospitalisation.

According to the health department, 1,56,151 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the worst-hit Indore district since March 24, 2020.

Of them, 1,397 have died during treatment.

COVID-19 cases are rising steadily in Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, the state recorded 1,319 new cases, taking the cumulative tally to 7,97,715, as per health officials.