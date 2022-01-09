Nominal rise in medical oxygen demand in Maharashtra from 270 MT to 350 MT: Rajesh Tope

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The medical oxygen demand in Maharashtra for COVID-19 and other patients went up from 270 metric tonnes to 350 metric tonnes recently, though this is just a fraction of the 1700-2000 MT required when the pandemic was peaking during earlier periods, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

While the number of fresh cases was doubling every two to three days, due to which a fresh set of restrictions had to be announced statewide on January 8, the oxygen demand and hospital bed occupancy were low, he informed.

"The need for oxygen has gone up bit it is nominal. It has increased for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients from 270 metric tonnes to 350 metric tonnes. During the earlier periods, the demand was as high as 1700-2000 metric tonnes," the minister told reporters in Jalna.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel mocked the state government's restrictions, especially night curbs, through tweets and asked if the virus had informed the state machinery that it would be most active between 11 pm and 5 am.

Pointing out that the state government was planning to "shut down everything" at a time when the Election Commission had announced polls in five states, Jaleel asked sarcastically if coronavirus loved to roam only in Maharashtra.