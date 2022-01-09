STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Our party won't accept RJD offer of leaving NDA: Former JDU Bihar chief Bashishtha Narain Singh

Rajya Sabha member and former JD-U state president Bashishtha Narain Singh said NDA was united in the state and focus of the government led by CM Nitish Kumar is on developmental activities.

Published: 09th January 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP from JDU Bashishtha Narain Singh

Rajya Sabha MP from JDU Bashishtha Narain Singh (Photo| Facebook)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Janata Dal-United, an ally of the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar, on Saturday put to rest the controversy over an offer from main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to support the former if the latter snapped ties with BJP following differences on issues related to caste-based census and special status for the state.

Rajya Sabha member and former JDU state president Bashishtha Narain Singh said that NDA was united in the state and focus of the government led by CM Nitish Kumar is on developmental activities.

He said the offer made by RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh was aimed at creating confusion and loaded with politics. "The offer has no relevance. When CM Nitish Kumar has clarified JDU's stand on the issues, I don't think there is need to elaborate," he said.

Earlier, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari called on JDU parliamentary board chairman and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha. What transpired between could not be immediately known, but the meeting sent a message that RJD was ready to shun its previous differences with JDU.

In July 2017, Nitish had resigned from the Grand Alliance government comprising RJD and Congress and formed the next government with support of BJP, citing differences with RJD on issues of corruption charges against Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was the deputy chief minister at the time.

On Thursday, Jagadanand said RJD would not hesitate to support Nitish if he parted ways with NDA’s ally, BJP, over the differences on issues related to caste-based census and special status for Bihar. “RJD will back Nitish Kumar on these two issues,” Jagadanand was quoted as saying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bashishtha Narain Singh RJD JDU Caste census NDA
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp