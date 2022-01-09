STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CEO Karuna Raju tests positive for COVID-19

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"CEO Punjab Dr.S.Karuna Raju, IAS, asymptomatic tested Covid positive. Under isolation at home taking all precautions as per Covid protocol. Those who came in contact with him in last few days, kindly get tested and take care," according to a tweet by the office of the Punjab CEO.

Raju on Saturday had held a press conference here after the Election Commission announced dates for polling in five states, including Punjab.

