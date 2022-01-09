STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab elections 2022: AAP, Akali Dal ready themselves to end Congress 'misgovernance'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir  Singh Badal  hailed the announcement of  Assembly polls and said the people of the state will immediately heave a big sigh of relief. 

Published: 09th January 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Slamming the ruling Congress for 'misgovernance' both Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal claimed they will independently form the next government in Punjab. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed he worked days and night to best of his abilities.

AAP Punjab president and Parliament member Bhagwant Mann, while welcoming the Election Commission's announcement of poll dates, claimed that his party was amply prepared for the contest. Mann appealed to the people of Punjab to "write down their destiny with their own hands on February 14 to put Punjab on the track of prosperity, peace and harmony again".

Mann said voters of the state should cast their votes to "get rid of those who have been looting Punjab for their vested interests". He claimed the people of Punjab have made up their mind to form the AAP government.

"This is evident from the fact that the people are reaching out in large numbers with their own resources and are generously supporting Kejriwal's guarantees in the events being held by the party candidates. The results on March 10 will announce the victory of the people of Punjab," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal hailed the announcement of  Assembly polls and said the people of the state will immediately heave a big sigh of relief. 

"This signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in Punjab. The present rulers have reduced governance to a circus joke. People will heave a sigh of relief that it is over and the state will go back to the serious business of governance by the SAD- BSP alliance," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said his party would conduct the campaign as per the instructions of the Election Commission. "I have been the CM for 111 days I thank the people of Punjab and Congress. I worked to best of my abilities," he said.

When asked whether he will be the CM face of the Congress, Channi said this decision would be taken by the party high command. "Whatever feedback the public gives the party, a decision will be taken accordingly," he said.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said his party is fully prepared to contest the elections in the state. Sharma said that the days of "mafia rule" will soon be over and CM Charanjit Singh Channi, along with Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, will be "routed".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress AAP Shiromani Akali Dal Charanjit Singh Channi Bhagwant Mann 2022 Punjab elections Punjab Assembly polls
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp