STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sikkim Tourism Minister BS Panth contracts COVID-19

Sikkim Tourism Minister BS Panth on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim Tourism Minister BS Panth on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation.

In a social media post, the 69-year-old minister said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I have isolated myself at home."

Meanwhile, the Himalayan state's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,719 on Sunday as 70 people, 25 more than the previous day, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Fifty-one cases were registered in East Sikkim, followed by 13 in West Sikkim and six in South Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 218 active COVID-19 cases, while 352 patients have migrated to other states and 31,740 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate stood at 98.1 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death remained unchanged at 409 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

As many as 2,82,349 samples have been tested for coronavirus in Sikkim thus far, including 576 in the last 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikkim Sikkim Tourism Minister BS Panth Sikkim Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp