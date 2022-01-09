STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher held for raping student: Rajasthan Police

A private school teacher was arrested for raping one of his class 11 students after getting her abducted by one of his accomplices.

Published: 09th January 2022 11:39 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JODHPUR: A private school teacher was arrested on Sunday for raping one of his class 11 students after getting her abducted by one of his accomplices, police said.

The teacher who had been exploiting his student sexually for the last three years raped her and also allowed her to be raped by two others, the police said.

The victim was recovered by her parents from the teacher's house at Osain near Jodhpur, Matora police station's officials said.

"We have registered a case of gangrape and abduction against the teacher and two others on the complaint of the victim's brother. The teacher has been arrested and searches for two other accused are on," Osian Circle Officer Noor Mohammad said.

The girl had left for some work on a neighbour's farm on Thursday afternoon but did not return by the evening following which the worried family members and other villagers began a search for her, police said.

A villager heard screams of the girl from the teacher's house on Friday morning and informed hr family members, following which they rushed to the spot along with others and found the girl locked in the bathroom of the teacher's house.

After her rescue, the girl told her parents that one of the accused had abducted her on Thursday afternoon in his vehicle and took her to the house of the teacher where both of them along with one more person raped her.

