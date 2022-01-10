STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 dead, 2 hospitalised after gas leak in Mumbai

The incident took place at Kurla Industrial Estate in Narayan Nagar at around 8.15 am when methanol and cyanuric chloride leaked there,  a civic official said.

Published: 10th January 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 12:21 PM

Image used for representation

By PTI

MUMBAI: One person died and two others were hospitalised apparently after inhaling a gas which leaked in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at Kurla Industrial Estate in Narayan Nagar at around 8.15 am when methanol and cyanuric chloride leaked there, he said.

Three people were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, the official said.

The deceased was identified as Ramnivas Saroj (36).

The two other two persons, Rubin Solkar (36) and Sarvansh Sonavane (25), were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

The cause of the gas leak was not yet known, he said.

