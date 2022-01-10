STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
27 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant reported in Bihar

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyaya Amrit said that the new Omicron cases in the state hinted at the variant spreading wings in Bihar.

Isolation ward being set up in Patna amid the threat of an Omicron outbreak

Isolation ward being set up in Patna amid the threat of an Omicron outbreak. (File photo| PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar recorded altogether 27 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Monday. The total figure of active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 16,897 with 5,022 fresh cases detected on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyaya Amrit said that the new Omicron cases in the state hinted at the variant spreading wings in Bihar. A virus-related death was also reported taking the state's fatality toll to 12,101.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) superintendent Manish Mandal said of the 32 samples, Omicron variant was found in 27 and Delta in three. Those tested positive for Omicron had recent travel history.

Meanwhile, health minister Mangal Pandey said that a doctor and one ANM of each additional primary health centre will be imparted training on oxygen therapy and rational utilisation of medical oxygen on January 13.

Helpline numbers have been made functional in all the districts where people are provided free consultation. In addition, 24x7 ambulance facility is there for COVID-19 patients who need hospitalization.

