After joining BJP, Manipur Congress MLA Chaltonlien Amo resigns from Assembly

In a blow to the Congress, its Manipur vice-president Amo switched over to the ruling BJP after elections to the state assembly were announced.

Published: 10th January 2022 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A day after joining the BJP, Manipur Congress MLA Chaltonlien Amo on Monday resigned as a member of the state assembly, an official said.

"Chaltonlien Amo has resigned from the membership of the Manipur Legislative Assembly," its secretary K Meghajit Singh said.

Since elections to the state assembly in 2017 when the Congress won 28 seats in a house of 60, the grand old party has been beset with desertions that depleted its strength in the house.

Amo, who was elected from the Tipaimukh constituency, has been suspended from the Congress after he joined the saffron party.

Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

