Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 

Published: 10th January 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for Covid19 on Monday. The chief minister's office confirmed that the test report of Nitish Kumar has been found positive. Earlier, 32 staff deployed at 1, Anne Marg, official residence of chief minister, were found to be positive for the virus.

The information about Nitish Kumar found positive for Covid19 was shared by the office of the chief minister on its official twitter handle. Nitish is currently in home isolation on the advice of the doctors.

The sample of chief minister was collected soon after his eight cabinet colleagues were found to be positive on Friday. JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, also also got infected and was in home isolation.

Ashok Choudhary, Shahnawaz Hussain, Sunil Kumar, Santosh Kumar Suman, Renu Devi, Tarkishore Prasad, Janak Ram and Mukesh Sahani were found to be infected with the virus.

The state recorded 4,737 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to over 20,000. Earlier, 27 cases of Omicron variant of Covid19 were detected in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, 5,022 fresh cases detected  in the state. 

State health department additional chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit said that a total of 27 Omicron cases in the state suggested the cases of new variant of Covid19 were spreading wings in Bihar. The virus also claimed the life of one person, taking the state's toll to 12,101.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) superintendent Manish Mandal said of the 32 samples, Omicron variant was found in 27 and Delta in three. 

Those tested positive for Omicron had recent travel history. 

Meanwhile, health minister Mangal Pandey said one doctor and one ANM of each additional primary health centre will be imparted training on oxygen therapy and rational utilisation of medical oxygen on January 13.

Helpline numbers have been made functional in all the districts where people are provided free consultation. In addition, 24x7 ambulance facility is there for Covid19 patients who need hospitalization.

