Centre reiterates importance of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour against Covid-19

The minister said that vaccination against COVID results in low hospitalisation and severity, as is seen globally.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

swab test covid test

Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Irrespective of the COVID variants, ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour’ continue to form the pivotal foundation for COVID management, said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

While virtually interacting with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners of six Western States/UTs of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra & Nagra Haveli and Daman & Diu, the minister urged the states to reinvigorate their teams to work at the ground level and strengthen monitoring and containment mechanisms.

States were advised to hold regular meetings with regional officers of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Airport Public Health Officers (APHOs) and the State Surveillance Officers.

The meeting was held to review the public health preparedness for containing and management of COVID19 and the progress of the national COVID19 vaccination campaign in the presence of Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health.

“Let there be no lapses in our preparedness as we battle this surge of the pandemic. Holistic synergy between Centre and States is most vital for seamless and effective pandemic management," he said.

The Union Minister advised the States to increase vaccination of all eligible population, especially in low vaccination coverage areas/districts. He stated that “vaccination against COVID results in low hospitalisation and severity, as is seen globally”. He emphasised on administration of ‘precaution dose’ for the identified categories commencing from today and urged the States to ensure full coverage of the vulnerable population. He also requested States/UTs to expedite full coverage of the eligible age group of 15-18 years at the earliest.

Dr Mandaviya highlighted the importance of tele-consultation through platforms such as eSanjeevani. He advised the States to establish tele-consultation hubs in every district. 

“It is important that people know about the available health infrastructure and healthcare services available at various levels starting from the block level, such as hospital beds, testing facilities, ambulance services etc.  States need to publicize their availability in public domain through various means and also establish Control Rooms to monitor them”, the Union Health Minister stated.  Easy availability of information in public domain will result in avoiding clogging of beds by patients due to panic, he added. Various SOPs, Guidelines and Advisories shared by the Centre with states also need to be publicized for widespread awareness regarding.

