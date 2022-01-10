Chouhan orders survey to assess crop damage

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ordered a detailed survey of crops damaged by hailstorm and unseasonal winter rain in some parts of the state so that the affected farmers can be compensated

“Though rain is usually beneficial for crops, hailstorm coupled with rain has been destructive to crops in many villages of some districts. I have directed the authorities in districts concerned to promptly conduct a detailed survey of damage caused to crops by hailstorm to ascertain the loss suffered by farmers,” Chouhan said.

The affected farmers would be compensated, including through the cover under the crop insurance scheme, the CM announced. He said the government had always stood by the farmers and “will do everything again to salvage them from the adverse situation”.

Both BJP and Congress leaders had demanded a detailed survey of the crop damage in Gwalior-Chambal region and Central MP. “Already reeling under crisis of seeds and fertilisers, the farmers of the state are now faced with damage to their crops by unseasonal rain and hailstorm. We demand that the government order a detailed survey of crop damage followed by compensation to the farmers,” Congress leader Kamal Nath tweeted.

BJP MP KP Yadav wrote to the CM and the agriculture minister, highlighting villages in Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar and Guna districts where crops were damaged.