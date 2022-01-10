STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress declares second list of candidates for Goa polls

The names of candidates were finalised after a meeting of the central election committee of the Congress, and it was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 10th January 2022 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections.

In this list, seven candidates have been named for the February 14 single-phase polls for the 40-member state assembly.

The names of candidates were finalised after a meeting of the central election committee of the Congress, and it was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, according to a statement.

The candidates in this list are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado.

The Congress had last month declared the names of eight candidates for the elections.

The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other poll-bound states -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

AICC Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the constituencies of Fatorda (South Goa) and Mayem (North Goa) would be contested by its alliance partner, the Goa Forward Party.

Furtado will contest from the Navelim constituency in South Goa, Gaonkar from Pernem and Rodolf Fernandes from St Cruz segment.

Usgaonkar will be in the fray from the Valpoi constituency, while Viriato Fernandes, a retired defence officer, is the Congress candidate from Dabolim.

Olencio Simoes, who had raised the issues concerning local fishermen, is the nominee from the Cortalim seat.

