Congress starts virtual campaign aimed at creating ‘Digital Punjab’

harpreet bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With the Election Commission barring physical rallies owing to rising Covid-19 cases, the Punjab Congress is strengthening its digital outreach measures further. The social media war room set up by the state Congress has more than 10,000 WhatsApp groups and the party is reaching out to people at booth level via Facebook, WhatsApp and other digital means. The ruling party on Sunday kick started its digital campaign, as per the Election Commission suggestion, and unveiled the ‘Punjab Model’, aimed at governance reforms through digitisation and making a ‘Digital Punjab’.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party has already been emphasising on the importance of digitisation and maintaining virtual interactions with the electorate. Claiming that Punjab Congress has maximum engagement and outreach in digital space in the state, he said the grand old party is ready for online campaigns, coordinating with workers and leaders at booth, constituency and district levels. “Our social media war room already has more than 10,000 WhatsApp groups and we are reaching to people on booth level via Facebook, WhatsApp and other digital means,” he said.

Sidhu said the Punjab Model is not a personal or self-serving model but the model of the people of Punjab. “It’s a tailor-made solution for the issues prevalent in Punjab, which has been created after intensive research conducted on the state and its functioning. This model brings the power back in the hands of the people of Punjab for their own prosperity and growth.”