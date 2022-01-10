STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress starts virtual campaign aimed at creating ‘Digital Punjab’

With the Election Commission barring physical rallies owing to rising Covid-19 cases, the Punjab Congress is strengthening its digital outreach measures further.  

Published: 10th January 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By  harpreet bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  With the Election Commission barring physical rallies owing to rising Covid-19 cases, the Punjab Congress is strengthening its digital outreach measures further.  The social media war room set up by the state Congress has more than 10,000 WhatsApp groups and the party is reaching out to people at booth level via Facebook, WhatsApp and other digital means. The ruling party on Sunday kick started its digital campaign, as per the Election Commission suggestion, and unveiled the ‘Punjab Model’, aimed at governance reforms through digitisation and making a ‘Digital Punjab’.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party has already been emphasising on the importance of digitisation and maintaining virtual interactions with the electorate. Claiming that Punjab Congress has maximum engagement and outreach in digital space in the state, he said the grand old party is ready for online campaigns, coordinating with workers and leaders at booth, constituency and district levels. “Our social media war room already has more than 10,000 WhatsApp groups and we are reaching to people on booth level via Facebook, WhatsApp and other digital means,” he said.

Sidhu said the Punjab Model is not a personal or self-serving model but the model of the people of Punjab. “It’s a tailor-made solution for the issues prevalent in Punjab, which has been created after intensive research conducted on the state and its functioning. This model brings the power back in the hands of the people of Punjab for their own prosperity and growth.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digital Punjab
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp