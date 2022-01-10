STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: No physical classes in Haryana schools, colleges till January 26

The Haryana Government has decided that no physical classes will be held in all schools and colleges in the state till January 26.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Classroom

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Government has decided that no physical classes will be held in all schools and colleges in the state till January 26 in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said in an official statement here on Monday that during this period, however, online teaching will continue in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation of the upcoming examination.

"Earlier the state government had declared winter holidays (in the educational institutions) from January 3 to 12," the statement said.

Notably, over the past fortnight, Haryana has seen a sharp spike in Covid cases while over 100 infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have also so far been reported in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Haryana Schools Haryana Colleges Haryana Coronavirus ​COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp