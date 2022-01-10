STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM leaders Prakash Karat, his wife Brinda tests COVID-19 positive

CPM leaders Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior leader of the Left party said.

Published: 10th January 2022 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM leader Prakash Karat

Senior CPM leader Prakash Karat (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: CPI (M) senior leaders Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior leader of the Left party said on Monday.

CPI(M) Telangana Secretary Veerabhadram said the leaders were in the city to attend the party's Central Committee meeting held from January 7-9.

"They had fever on Saturday night (December 8). They tested positive for the virus on Sunday. They were taken to a private hospital for other tests," the CPI (M) leader told PTI.

CPI (M) sources said both the leaders did not attend the meeting on Sunday and were in isolation at the party's office here.

He further said party cadre and leaders who came in contact with them have undergone COVID-19 tests and are safe.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, and former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar were among those attended the meeting.

