DDMA meeting underway to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi had logged 22,751 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

Published: 10th January 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A review meeting over the Covid-19 of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is underway in the national capital to decide on the more restriction to be imposed in the city amid the increase in the cases.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is chairing the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and several health department officials are present in the meeting.

DDMA in its last meeting had decided to impose a weekend lockdown in Delhi.

DDMA last week ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The night curfew has also been imposed from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am in the national capital.

Delhi had logged 22,751 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent.

With this, the total cases of the Covid-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.

As many as 10,179 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,63,837.

However, the city also reported 17 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi. 

