Government cowshed officials booked for throwing ill cows out: Uttar Pradesh Police

A government cowshed manager and two others were booked on charges of cruelty against animal and other penal offences for throwing two severely ill cows out of the gaushala'.

Published: 10th January 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 12:45 AM

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHADOHI: A government cowshed manager and two others were booked on charges of cruelty against animal and other penal offences for throwing two severely ill cows out of the ‘gaushala'.

The three were booked after people complained that the cows were lying outside the "gaushala" in Hamirpur village of the district and dogs had attacked the animals, taking them as dead, Aurai police station's SHO Ajay Seth said.

On the people complaint, a case has been registered against manager Lal Bahadur Gautam and caretakers Ramesh Kumar and Rajendra Prasad of the cowshed.

