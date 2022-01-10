STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur Congress Vice President Chaltonlien Amo switches to BJP

Chaltonlien Amo has been suspended from Indian National Congress with immediate effect, a party statement issued said.

Published: 10th January 2022 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: In a blow to the Congress, its vice president for Manipur and MLA, Chaltonlien Amo switched over to the ruling BJP, on Sunday a day after elections to the state assembly were announced.

Amo joined the BJP at a small ceremony at its office in Imphal in the presence of Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupedra Yadav, who is also the party in-charge of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi.

Since elections to the state assembly in the 2017 when Congress won 28 seats in a house 60, the grand old party has been beset with desertions depleted its strength in the house.

Amo has since been suspended from Indian National Congress with immediate effect, a party statement issued Sunday evening said.

A statement issued by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee sid "on the recommendation of Disciplinary Action Committee, MPCC, the president, MPCC, is pleased to suspend Dr. Chaltolien Amo from the Indian National Congress under the Constitution of Indian National Congress."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur Congress Chaltonlien Amo BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp