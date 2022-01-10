Media organisations seek release of Kashmiri scribe held by police

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Various media groups have called for the release of young Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul who is in police custody for allegedly spreading anti-government news.

Gul, a resident of Hajin in Bandipora, works as a trainee reporter with a local news magazine and portal.

“We understand it a tactic to coerce journalists into not reporting facts which the authorities are uncomfortable with. We strongly condemn the pattern of intimidation and view it as continued attacks on freedom of press in Kashmir,” said Journalist Federation of Kashmir (JFK).

The media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also demanded his immediate release.