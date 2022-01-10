STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naked body of teen girl found in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, murder case registered

The naked body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, after which a murder case was registered.

Published: 10th January 2022

By PTI

SHAHDOL: The naked body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, after which a murder case was registered, police officials said on Monday.

The child, a native of Deori village under Jansinghnagar police station limits, had gone missing on Sunday afternoon and her kin, who mounted a search, found her naked body in a nearby field at 7pm on the same day, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bhavishya Bhaskar told PTI.

A murder case has been registered and the post mortem report is awaited, said Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Vaish.

