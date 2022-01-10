STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No alliance with farmer unions, other parties, says AAP leader

We didn’t have any official meeting with them in this regard. We have already declared 109 tickets out of the total 117 Assembly seats,” he said.

Published: 10th January 2022

AAP's Punjab state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not enter into alliance with farmer unions or any other political party and will fight the Punjab elections on its own, said the party’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann. “We are not going to have any alliance with farmer unions.

We didn’t have any official meeting with them in this regard. We have already declared 109 tickets out of the total 117 Assembly seats,” he said. When asked about post-poll alliance with other parties, Mann replied in negative. 

The lone AAP MP from Punjab also claimed his party would form the government in Punjab on March 10 and after that “no one would have to go on strike as the looting of public exchequer would be stopped”. Meanwhile, pitching for a “positive and honest campaign”, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said election is not a means of grabbing power for his party but bringing change in the society. 

