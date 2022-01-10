R-Day alert sounded in Delhi, five states 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Security forces have sounded alert following intelligence inputs of a possible terror attack ahead of Republic Day. Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in all five poll-bound states are put on high alert. Detailed directions have also been issued for ensuring Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country remain peaceful.

Intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists plan to target high-profile leaders and security forces campuses, vital government building, crowded markets and places such as railway stations, and religious places.

The Centre has directed all security and intelligence agencies to maintain total coordination with sister agencies and other stakeholders.

“All unit control rooms and centres should be manned suitably round-the-clock for quick sharing of information and effective co-ordination,” stated an official communication. The Centre has also directed top security and police officers to deploy quick action teams should be deployed at suitable and strategic places such as airports.