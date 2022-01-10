STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi returns from abroad, reviews poll strategy for Goa

The sources said Rahul Gandhi was abroad during the last few days for the New Year and returned last night.

Published: 10th January 2022 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi returned from his foreign visit late last night and held election-related meetings to review the party's strategy in Goa, which is scheduled to vote in assembly polls in February 14.

Sources here said Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar and Legislature Party Leader Digambar Kamat have been called to Delhi to discuss the party's possible alliances in the state.

The sources said Gandhi was abroad during the last few days for the New Year and returned last night.

He held meetings with senior leaders KC Venugopal and P Chidambaram Monday evening and reviewed the party's preparations and strategy for polls in Goa.

The Congress, which has a tie-up with the Goa Forward Party, is also eyeing an alliance with other Opposition parties in the state to ensure its victory.

The Trinamool Congress, which recently welcomed a number of Congress leaders, had also indicated that all Opposition forces should unite against the BJP.

Gandhi is likely to hold similar meetings for other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

The party's central election committee will also meet soon to finalise the candidates for the assembly elections in the five states.

The Congress is fighting to upstage the BJP in Goa, Uttarakahand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, while seeking to retain power in Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Goa Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022 Goa Elections 2022 Goa Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp