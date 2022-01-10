STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19

He requested everyone who recently came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

Published: 10th January 2022 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine with "mild symptoms."

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," tweeted the Defence Minister.

On January 8, Singh had addressed a webinar wherein 100 new Sainik schools were provided opportunities for girls to join the Armed Forces.

India reported 1,79,723 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

About 1,552 patients infected with the new variant have recovered.

The Ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 7,23,619 which accounts for 2.03 per cent of the country's total number of cases.

The weekly positivity rate currently is at 7.29 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stands at 13.29 per cent. Total cases of COVID-19 in the country have risen to 35,528,004. 

