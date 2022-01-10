STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC agrees to independent inquiry into hate speeches 

A bench headed by CJI N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that no action has been taken against those who made the hate speeches despite registration of FIR.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a PIL seeking probe into the alleged hate speech by participants at two separate events in Haridwar and Delhi in December. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said, “We will take up the matter.” The remarks were made after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal who mentioned the plea filed by Delhi resident Qurban Ali and Senior Advocate Anjana Prakash.

Appearing for the petitioners, Sibal said, “We are living in different times where slogan has changed from satyameva jayathe to shashrameva jayathe”. The CJI then queried if an inquiry wasn’t already going on in the matter. “We will look into it. But hasn’t some action already been taken?” the CJI asked.

Sibal replied that though FIRs have been filed, no one had been arrested so far. To this the CJI said, “We will take up the matter.” The petitioners said in their plea that they were constrained to approach the top court seeking its urgent intervention in respect of the hate speeches.

Comments

