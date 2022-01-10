STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC judges get call not to hear PM security breach

They claimed that the calls were made allegedly by a pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice.

Supreme Court.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Just before the Supreme Court was scheduled to take up a case pertaining to the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab, many Advocates-on-Record (AoRs) received an automated call at around 10.40 am on Monday from an anonymous number from the UK, taking responsibility for the protest which resulted in the incident.

The call also had a warning for Supreme Court judges — to refrain from hearing the PIL filed by an NGO called Lawyers Voice, seeking probe into the security breach.The call said the Supreme Court never took any action on the 1984 Sikh genocide.

Soon after the call, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record (SCAORA) Association wrote to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court and Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking immediate action.
The complaint by SCAROA said calls were in violation of the AoRs’ privacy, especially considering the sensitive information contained in their cell phones regarding cases before the Supreme Court, their banking details, etc. 

Comments

