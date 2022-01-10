STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'She will come back', claims Bihar BJP president after MLA Rashmi Verma resigns citing 'personal issues'

With the announcement of resignation by Rashmi Verma, the tally of BJP in Assembly will reduce to 73 if Speaker accepts her resignation.

Narkatiaganj MLA Rashmi Verma

Narkatiaganj MLA Rashmi Verma (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: After Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bihar's Narkatiaganj Rashmi Verma announces her resignation citing "personal reasons", party's state president Sanjay Jaiswal informed that the MLA wrote the letter due to some family issue but did not present it to the Legislative Assembly speaker.

"There were some family issues with Rashmi Verma. She had written her resignation letter but did not present it to the Legislative Assembly speaker. Her personal issues have nothing to do with her political career. She will come back," Jaiswal said.

Earlier on Sunday, Narkatiaganj's MLA wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly which read, "I am resigning from the membership of Bihar Legislative Assembly because of my personal reasons. Kindly accept my resignation."

She was elected to Bihar Assembly from Narkatiaganj seat on BJP ticket in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

The NDA had secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2020, of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.

