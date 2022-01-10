STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Students claim NEET exam not applicable for AYUSH courses, HC issues notice

The students said that the common entrance test is not structured to take into account the eligibility criteria for admission to AYUSH courses.

Published: 10th January 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  A group of students on Monday approached the Delhi High Court claiming that AYUSH courses cannot come under National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) as the examination is restricted to Modern Scientific medicine and does not include traditional medicine courses.

Seeking the stand of the Centre and National Testing Agency in this regard, a division bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the plea filed by six AYUSH aspirants.

Further, the court said it will hear the matter on March 30 along with another plea filed by a group of Allopathic doctors who have moved the Court against allowing AYUSH practitioners to perform some surgeries. It also asked Centre's counsel Monika Arora to furnish details of allopathic doctors' plea.

During the course of the hearing, the court also remarked that there is a double standard in the plea. "On a lighter side, you on one hand are saying you are competitive. But when asked to appear in NEET, you are saying we are not," the court said while listing both the matters for the next hearing.

In the AYUSH aspirants' petition, it was contended that their courses operate differently and they are fundamentally different from Medical Institutions that grant degrees, diplomas, or licenses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, or Homoeopathy medicines.

They also said that the common entrance test is not structured to take into account the eligibility criteria for admission to AYUSH courses.

Claiming that NEET for AYUSH courses is in violation of Article 14 which provides equality before the law or equal protection of the laws, the aspirants said they are not against the entrance test system but against NEET for taking admission to AYUSH courses--Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Sowa Rigpa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AYUSH NEET Centre National Testing Agency Chief Justice DN Patel Justice Jyoti Singh Monika Arora
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp