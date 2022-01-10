STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veer Baal Diwas to honour Sikh icons

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the model code of conduct for polls came into force in five poll-bound states, including Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that December 26 shall be observed as Veer Baal Diwas to mark the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. 

He made the announcement in a series of tweets while paying tribute to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, on his birth anniversary. Zorawar Singh (9) and Fateh Singh (7) have a hallowed place in Sikh lore as they let themselves be bricked alive by Aurangzeb’s army so as to protect their faith. 

Modi’s gesture brought muscular nationalism to the centrestage of the Assembly polls. Not surprisingly, BJP’s ally and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed it. “The courage portrayed by Sahibzades under enormous oppression is unparalleled and everyone across the globe must know about their supreme sacrifice. This is a commendable step in that direction,” he tweeted.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, too, hailed it, saying the decision is in the spirit that history is a part of our collective identity. In his series of tweets, Modi said  Veer Baal Diwas will be observed on the same day Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall.

“These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma. The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice,” the prime minister added. 

Inclusive, harmonious
“The martyrs envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them,” Modi said

