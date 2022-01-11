79% Afghan journalists gave up profession to survive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Journalists Foundation of Afghanistan said that mediapersons in the country are going through the worst economic situation as 79 per cent of them have lost their jobs and resorted to other professions to make money and survive, Khaama Press reported.

The Foundation has assessed the lives of Afghan journalists in the past one and a half months and found that they are living the worst life due to the fragile economic situation.

Prior to that, statistics have shown that up to 75 per cent of media in Afghanistan have been shut due to financial woes, the report said.

Findings of the Foundation indicate that 91 per cent of Afghan journalists are satisfied from having chosen the profession while only 8 percent are not happy.

A total of 462 Afghan journalists across Afghanistan took part in the survey, and among them were 390 male and 72 female.

The Foundation called on the International Community and the Taliban government in Afghanistan to address the economic situation of the journalists.

It comes as journalists' advocates in Afghanistan have always been criticised upon as they misused their positions during the past two decades for their self-interest and now left Afghanistan without doing much.