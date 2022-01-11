Airlines offer free change of travel dates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many airlines including Indigo, Air India and Go first airways have announced free change of date or flight number for domestic flights in view of “uncertainties” due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in India. The number of air passengers at the airports has slipped considerably as Covid cases spiked.

Air India has offered one free change of date or flight number or sector for all domestic tickets with confirmed travel on or before March 31 of this year. Similarly, budget carrier Indigo on Sunday said it will reduce its capacity due to the ongoing wave of the covid-19 pandemic. The airline also said it is waiving off change fees for all new and existing bookings made for flights up to 31 March 2022, as a large number of passengers are changing their travel plans due to rising number of infections.

IndiGo, which has a fleet of over 275 aircraft, operated about 1,500 daily flights in December. Another carrier, Go First airways also offered similar scheme keeping in view uncertain travel plans. “With GO FIRST, you can simply reschedule your flights at no extra cost. Offer valid on bookings till 31st January and travel up to 31st March,” said the airline.

Total number of domestic air-passengers on Sunday at Indian airports was around 2.40 lakh as compared with 3.60 lakh about a week ago. Occupancy of airlines also reduced to the range of 60 per cent.