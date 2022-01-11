STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid rise in Covid cases, LS Speaker inspects Parliament House Complex

Necessary arrangements for the 2022 Budget session of Parliament are being made, said Om Birla.

Published: 11th January 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla during a press conference at Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, June 18, 2021.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inspected the Parliament House complex to take stock of the health safety measures and other preparations put in place in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Birla visited the Covid-19 testing facility set up in Parliament House Annexe for the Members of Parliament, officers and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats and reviewed the facilities and preparations there. He directed officials to immediately address any requirements of members and officials that were felt necessary.

He also directed officials concerned to put in place all precautionary measures to check the spread and keep track of positive cases.

He also interacted with doctors and other Corona warriors at the Medical Centre and directed that all additional resources may be made available on priority.

"Necessary arrangements for the 2022 Budget session of Parliament are being made in order to facilitate performance of the constitutional responsibilities of Members of Parliament," Birla said.

He directed officials to take special care of Members of Parliament above the age of 60 and attend to their requirements in a proactive manner.

Birla said that the situation is under control and all steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. "It has been ensured that sanitation and other arrangements are in place at all places, as per official guidelines and SoPs," he said.

He also sought that adequate arrangements for Covid positive officers and employees of Parliament may also be made.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Om Birla Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp