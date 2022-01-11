STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

On Monday morning, when he was on his way to Gandhinagar, he received a call informing him that Rannabhai had passed away.

Published: 11th January 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya

Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: An incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has claimed that one of the residents of his native village came in his dream to inform him about his imminent death.

Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya narrated his vision during a 10-minute power nap on Sunday evening that turned into reality on Monday.

“I attended a few official functions and party meetings on Sunday and returned to Andhatri village in Valod at around 3 pm. After having lunch, I lay down for precisely 10 minutes to take a power nap. Rannabhai Dhodiya came to me in a dream and told me that he was going to die soon,” said the people’s representative to media persons on January 09.

Later that evening, when the MLA paid Rannabhai a visit, he was sleeping due to ill health.

He claimed that Rannabhai told him that he had been waiting for him and confirmed that he will be dying soon. Mohanbhai consoled the elderly man and assured him that he would recover from his illness. The Mahuva MLA also shared his ‘vision’ with other residents of the village and asked them to take care of Rannabhai. On Monday morning, when he was on his way to Gandhinagar, he received a call informing him that Rannabhai had passed away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya Andhatri village
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp