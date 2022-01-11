Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: An incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has claimed that one of the residents of his native village came in his dream to inform him about his imminent death.

Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya narrated his vision during a 10-minute power nap on Sunday evening that turned into reality on Monday.

“I attended a few official functions and party meetings on Sunday and returned to Andhatri village in Valod at around 3 pm. After having lunch, I lay down for precisely 10 minutes to take a power nap. Rannabhai Dhodiya came to me in a dream and told me that he was going to die soon,” said the people’s representative to media persons on January 09.

Later that evening, when the MLA paid Rannabhai a visit, he was sleeping due to ill health.

He claimed that Rannabhai told him that he had been waiting for him and confirmed that he will be dying soon. Mohanbhai consoled the elderly man and assured him that he would recover from his illness. The Mahuva MLA also shared his ‘vision’ with other residents of the village and asked them to take care of Rannabhai. On Monday morning, when he was on his way to Gandhinagar, he received a call informing him that Rannabhai had passed away.