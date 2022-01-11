STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Man gets 20 years in jail for rape of minor

Published: 11th January 2022 10:33 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a girl.

Sessions Judge Shubhra Pachouri, who is also a special judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) cases, held Mithlesh Majhi alias Pappu guilty for the offense.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on him, said Special Public Prosecutor Morisha Naidu.

Majhi, a resident of Raipur city, was accused of abducting the girl on March 26, 2019 and raping her.

While he was 19 years old then, the girl was 14.

The girl's parents lodged complaint after she went missing.

Officials of the Vidhan Sabha police station rescued her a few days later and arrested Majhi, the prosecutor said.

