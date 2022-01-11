Congress plans online messaging in big way

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Covid-19 cases surging across the country, the Congress is focusing on virtual campaigns in five poll-bound states with a focus on holding virtual interaction sessions, town halls, Facebook and Instagram lives, and green rooms for leaders to connect with the voters at the mass level.

The grand old party had earlier announced plans to cancel all major rallies and events in the poll-bound states for a particular period based on inputs from respective state units. Infrastructure for a big digital campaign rollout is also being set up and the party’s social media team is being roped in a big way to amplify the messages at all available digital platforms.

“Whether it is price rise, unemployment, farmer distress, or other issues, the social media department team will everyday amplify the data and theme-based issues specific to poll-bound states and constituency-wise,” said the leader.

Last week, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did a ‘Priyanka Ke Saath Live’ session where she connected with people from Uttar Pradesh and held a question and answer session. She is expected to hold similar such sessions in the coming days with people and party workers.

Rahul Gandhi, who returned from a trip abroad, will also be holding virtual talk sessions. “All candidates have been asked to connect with voters through WhatsApp and text messages, and be active on social networking sites to discuss people-related issues and problems,” said a senior leader.