STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-Jharkhand MLA Sanjeev Singh, 10 other Dhanbad prison inmates test COVID positive

The samples of 154 prisoners, jail staffers and security personnel were collected for testing on Tuesday, Dr Vishwakarma said.

Published: 11th January 2022 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

DHANBAD: Eleven inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail, including former Jharkhand MLA Sanjeev Singh, have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The former BJP MLA from Jharia constituency is lodged in prison since April 2017 in connection with the murder of his cousin and former deputy mayor of Dhanbad, Neeraj Singh.

RT-PCR tests of 555 prisoners were conducted on Monday and the results of 11 inmates returned positive, Dhanbad Jail Hospital's Medical Officer Dr Alok Vishwakarma said.

"The infected inmates have been shifted to an isolation ward on the jail premises," he said, adding that Singh was already in a separate cell.

The samples of 154 prisoners, jail staffers and security personnel were collected for testing on Tuesday, Dr Vishwakarma said.

RT-PCR tests of jail inmates are being conducted as per instructions of Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandip Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Sanjeev Singh Dhanbad Dhanbad Prison Jharkhand Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp