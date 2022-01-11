Focus on Mumbai civic poll, not BJP: Uddhav to workers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders where he instructed them to focus on the BMC elections in Mumbai. Uddhav has been prioritising execution of Mumbai-centric projects over those in the other parts of the state. Aaditya Thackeray, his son, who is a minister in the state cabinet, has also been giving more preference to Mumbai’s issues. He is also the guardian minister of the Mumbai suburb.

The Mumbai corporation election is scheduled for February 2022. Shiv Sena has been ruling BMC – one of the richest civic bodies – since the past 20 years. According to Sena sources, Uddhav told leaders that the party should continue to strengthen local offices and connect them with people by addressing their issues.

“BJP may be the world’s largest political party in terms of numbers. But Shiv Sena is very strong at the local booth-level that no one has challenged so far. Therefore, more attention needs to be give to local party branches and workers,” said a Sena leader.