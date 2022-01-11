STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital in Panaji

The Deputy Chief Minister has been admitted to Manipal Hospital.

Published: 11th January 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 04:28 PM

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The Deputy Chief Minister has been admitted to Manipal Hospital near Panaji in Goa.

Meanwhile, Goa reported 1,592 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday, according to the state health bulletin data.

With this, the total number of active cases in Goa stands at 10,139 and a total of 1,91,501 people have tested Covid-19 positive in the state so far, as per official data released yesterday.

The cumulative death toll of the state has gone up to 3,533 while a total of 661 persons have been recovered from Covid-19 on Monday. 

