I-T return filing deadline for AY 2021-22 extended to March 15
The deadline has been extended "on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers and stakeholders due to Covid and in electronic filing of various reports".
Published: 11th January 2022 06:46 PM | Last Updated: 11th January 2022 06:46 PM | A+A A-
The last date to file Income Tax Returns has been extended to March 15, 2022.
In a tweet, the Ministry of Finance said that the due date to file income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22 had been extended "on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers and stakeholders due to Covid and in electronic filing of various reports".
On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022