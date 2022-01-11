STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I-T return filing deadline for AY 2021-22 extended to March 15

The deadline has been extended "on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers and stakeholders due to Covid and in electronic filing of various reports".

The last date to file Income Tax Returns has been extended to March 15, 2022.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Finance said that the due date to file income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22 had been extended "on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers and stakeholders due to Covid and in electronic filing of various reports".

