MP: Woman hurls acid on man in train, flees

The victim, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, told the police that he didn't know his attacker.

Published: 11th January 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

VIDISHA: A 30-year-old man sustained burn injuries after an unidentified woman hurled some acidic substance at him inside a train in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, which caused a small fire, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Vindhyachal Express on Monday night when it was waiting for a green signal, triggering panic among passengers.

Some of them jumped off the train and sustained injuries, he added.

The train, coming from Bhopal and headed towards Damoh, was waiting for a signal at the Mahagor overbridge near the Ganjbasoda railway station when a woman attacked one Sachin Sahu with an acidic substance, said Government Railway Police (GRP) officer PD Dandotiya.

The investigation is underway to identify the woman and the motive behind the attack will be known later, he added.

According to the information, a small fire erupted in the compartment due to the acidic substance.

Some passengers jumped off the train in panic and sustained injuries, he said.

