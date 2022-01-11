STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland SIT submits interim report; march against AFSPA begins

The state’s top police officials remained tight-lipped but a senior government official confirmed it. “It’s an interim report that was submitted today,” the official said.

Published: 11th January 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

People take out a peace march to Kohima demanding the repeal of AFSPA | express

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the December 4 killings of civilians in a botched ambush by the Army at Oting in Nagaland submitted an interim report to the state government on Monday. The state’s top police officials remained tight-lipped but a senior government official confirmed it. “It’s an interim report that was submitted today,” the official said.

“What I can tell further is that the second incident at Oting took place at around 9.30 pm or so,” he added.
The second incident was the retaliatory attack carried out by the villagers on the Army personnel after they had discovered the bodies of the six coal miners killed in the botched up ambush. Seven villagers and an Army jawan had lost their lives in the clashes. One more villager was killed the next day when a mob had attacked an Assam Rifles post in Mon town, forcing the personnel to open fire. 

Meanwhile, some 200 citizens of the state embarked on a 70-km long march on Monday demanding the complete withdrawal of the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. All along the way, the walkers, who came together through social media, were offered food and snacks by various organisations. They will reach state capital Kohima on Tuesday.

