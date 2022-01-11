No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant departure from the current Covid-19 contact tracing strategy, the ICMR has now said asymptomatic persons and contacts of confirmed coronavirus patients, unless they are identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities, should not be tested.

The move assumes significance as data shows that in many states, nearly 80-85% of the cases being identified are asymptomatic. It means that under the revised testing strategy, the number of cases could go significantly under the radar, provided that states encourage the new advisory.

In the latest advisory issued on Monday, the health research agency said that those with symptoms, and at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, which include people above 60 years and those with comorbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy, obesity can take the test for Covid-19 for quick identification.

The advisory says that in hospitals, testing may be undertaken as per discretion of the treating doctor but no emergency procedure such as surgeries and deliveries should be delayed for the lack of tests. Also, patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility. It said asymptomatic patients awaiting surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop.