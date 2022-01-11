STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 

It means that under the revised testing strategy, the number of cases could go significantly under the radar, provided that states encourage the new advisory.

Published: 11th January 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a significant departure from the current Covid-19 contact tracing strategy, the ICMR has now said asymptomatic persons and contacts of confirmed coronavirus patients, unless they are identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities, should not be tested.

The move assumes significance as data shows that in many states, nearly 80-85% of the cases being identified are asymptomatic. It means that under the revised testing strategy, the number of cases could go significantly under the radar, provided that states encourage the new advisory.

In the latest advisory issued on Monday, the health research agency said that those with symptoms, and at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, which include people above 60 years and those with comorbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy, obesity can take the test for Covid-19 for quick identification.

The advisory says that in hospitals, testing may be undertaken as per discretion of the treating doctor but no emergency procedure such as surgeries and deliveries should be delayed for the lack of tests. Also, patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility. It said asymptomatic patients awaiting surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Omicron asymptomatic patients
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp