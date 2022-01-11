STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People of Punjab will chose their CM, not the Congress high command: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu's sharp retort came in response to reporters' query on who would be the Congress' chief ministerial face in Punjab after the February 14 pill.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: People elect MLAs and in Punjab, they will choose their chief minister as well, not the Congress "high command", the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asserted on Tuesday.

Sidhu's sharp retort came in response to reporters' query on who would be the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab after the February 14 pill.

"Who told you (reporter) that the (Congress) high command will make the CM? Who told you? Listen to me. The people of Punjab had elected MLAs five years back. It was the people of Punjab to decide whether they become MLAs or not and the people of Punjab will decide when there is an agenda."

"Therefore, do not have a false impression in your mind. People of Punjab will elect MLAs and people of Punjab too will make the CM," he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp