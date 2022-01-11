STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll promise freebies find mention in EC report

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said the state will waive off debts of up to Rs ​2 lakh for 1.09 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While political parties claim they seek votes in the name of development, trend suggests otherwise. An analysis of poll promises by parties in the last few years shows they often resort to freebies to canvas votes.

For instance, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party recently promised 300 units of free electricity to all households if his party wins the UP polls. On Saturday, he said if his party is voted to power, laptops will be distributed to youth and students.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said the state will waive off debts of up to Rs 2 lakh for 1.09 lakh small and marginal farmers. In Uttarakhand, AAP has promised free electricity. Recently, BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat also announced that electricity would be free if the party retains power in the hill state. There are umpteen examples of parties promising something or the other as freebies ahead of polls.

The Election Commission has taken note of this. In a recent report it said, “A new trend has emerged, that manifestos consist of cases relating to distribution of free gifts by the political parties (commonly known as ‘freebies’), including ruling parties at the Centre and in the states and candidates.”

The report mentioned that “these promises include items such as land, gold coins, cash, land and constructed houses, free cattle, etc., and are aimed at targeted groups of the electorate like BPL families, weaker sections of the society, women, physically challenged, etc., as well as the electorate as a whole”.

Election records show that in the 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, BJP promised waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, free laptops to college students and cows for free. Congress, in its manifesto for last year’s Mizoram polls, promised free laptops to students who passed Class X.

Similarly, the BJP in Karnataka promised smart phones to poor women and free laptops to students ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. Likewise, Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK, in its manifesto in 2016, vowed coupons worth Rs 500 to ration card holders. These were all targeted at youth, marginalised sections, farmers, women, senior citizens and tribal population.

Commonly promised freebies
Laptops/tablets, grinders/mixers, fans, gold coins, cash transfer, land, constructed houses, cash for unemployed youngsters and livestock

