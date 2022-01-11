STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rijiju flays remarks made against Saina Nehwal, says India proud of her outstanding contributions

Hitting out at Siddharth, Rijiju said India is proud of Nehwal for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse.

Published: 11th January 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed actor Siddharth's remark against badminton player Saina Nehwal, saying such comments show the person's "ignoble mentality".

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his recent visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)."

Hitting out at Siddharth, Rijiju said India is proud of Nehwal for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse.

"She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medallist. Making a cheap comment on such an icon personality depicts a person's ignoble mentality," he wrote on Twitter.

Following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth said that "nothing disrespectful was intended".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
saina nehwal siddharth kiren rijiju
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp