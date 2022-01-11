STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven injured in head-on collision in J&K's Poonch district

The injured persons were shifted to army hospital at BG Gali from where they have been referred to government medical college hospital Rajouri.

Published: 11th January 2022

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday.

Police said seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between an army vehicle and a video coach bus near Tota Gali in Poonch district.

The injured persons, including six males and a woman, were shifted to army hospital at BG Gali from where they have been referred to government medical college hospital Rajouri.

"Police has taken cognisance of the incident," sources said.

