UP: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping 15-year-old girl, filming act

Published: 11th January 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a minor girl two years ago and filming the act to prevent her from telling anyone about it.

The court of Special Judge, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Pawan Kumar Sharma also slapped a fine of Rs 51,000 on the convict, Suraj Saroj.

The incident took place under Sangrampur police station area here.

The victim's mother filed a police complaint alleging that her 15-year-old daughter, a student of Class 10, was forcibly taken to a poultry farm and raped by Suraj Saroj on January 25, 2020.

According to the complainant, Saroj also filmed the act with the help of a partner and threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Saroj on January 29, 2020, and he was arrested.

Later, the police filed a charge sheet against him.

During the hearing of the case, government advocate C L Dwivedi, appearing for the prosecution, presented five witnesses and other evidence, holding Saroj responsible for raping the girl.

He demanded that Saroj be given the harshest punishment for this heinous crime.

Saroj's partner, who helped him film the rape of the girl, has not been identified by the police yet.

