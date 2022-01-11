STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand reports highest single-day spike in COVID cases in over seven months

Uttarakhand Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in over seven months as 2,127 more people tested positive for the virus.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in over seven months as 2,127 more people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The state had reported 2,146 cases on May 27.

One Covid patient also died in the state on Tuesday.

Dehradun district reported the maximum number of 991 cases, followed by Nainital (451), Haridwar (259), Udham Singh Nagar 189 and Pauri 48.

